Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

