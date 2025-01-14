Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

