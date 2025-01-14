Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 234,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upped their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

