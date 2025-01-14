Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.