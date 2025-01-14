Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 351,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

