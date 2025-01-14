Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $257,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

