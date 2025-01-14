Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.90%.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

