Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 1,564.9% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 1,564.9% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of APM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

