Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 1,564.9% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 1,564.9% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aptorum Group Stock Performance
Shares of APM opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
