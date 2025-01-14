ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $727.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

