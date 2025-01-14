Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,617 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,189,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 366.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 408,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

