Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

