Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 371.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 524.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 386,915 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $1,597,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $77,372.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,847.42. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

