BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BHP opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

