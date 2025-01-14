BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCRX. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 3,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 935,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 481,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 472.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 409,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

