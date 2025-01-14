Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4,751.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 14.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.