BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as low as $38.63. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 50,347 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
