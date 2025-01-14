BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as low as $38.63. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 50,347 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BME. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

