BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 79,050 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 339.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.