BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 79,050 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
