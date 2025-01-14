BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.56. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 57,716 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.8 %
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
