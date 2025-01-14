Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

