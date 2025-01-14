Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $23.97 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51,926 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 11.8% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. HSBC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.