Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.20 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 174.60 ($2.14). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.14), with a volume of 563,349 shares.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.03.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

