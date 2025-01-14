Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $168.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $180.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.