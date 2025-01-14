Castle Hook Partners LP Invests $49.16 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 404,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,162,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

