Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and traded as low as $37.00. Century Financial shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Century Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

Century Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

