CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,470. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

