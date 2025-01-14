China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 1,404.3% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 1,404.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ CLEU opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
