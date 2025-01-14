China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 1,404.3% in December

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 1,404.3% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.