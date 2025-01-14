China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 1,727.3% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 1,727.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 30.16%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

