Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.81. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

