Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.81. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
