Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 942,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

