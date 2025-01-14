City Center Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

City Center Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

