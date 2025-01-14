City Center Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $642,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IQQQ opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $45.21.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF
The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.
