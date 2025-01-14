City Center Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 749,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,847,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 455.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

