Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 148,844 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN opened at $251.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,528. This trade represents a 99.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,733 shares of company stock worth $95,173,894. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

