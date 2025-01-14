COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Position Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

CMPS opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

