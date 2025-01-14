Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 707,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.