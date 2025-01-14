Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

