CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.09 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.27). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 418,934 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.22.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In related news, insider Christopher Casey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,473.81). Also, insider Louise Hall acquired 2,500 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($5,996.08). In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,485,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.