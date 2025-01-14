CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 178.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CRA International by 102.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $1,436,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,060,433.60. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

CRA International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.80. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

