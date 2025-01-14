CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $358.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $337.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $221.12 and a 12-month high of $348.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.27 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

