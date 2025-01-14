Czech National Bank Acquires 11,231 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

