Czech National Bank Acquires 1,209 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $716.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $958.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $666.25 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

