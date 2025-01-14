Czech National Bank Acquires 23,178 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Czech National Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after acquiring an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after purchasing an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

