Czech National Bank Acquires 25,724 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,724 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after buying an additional 2,194,489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,263 shares of company stock worth $18,578,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

