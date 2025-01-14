Czech National Bank Acquires 3,438 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Czech National Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 669.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,351 shares of company stock worth $37,515,473. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

