Czech National Bank Acquires 3,781 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

