Czech National Bank Acquires 5,166 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,160,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

