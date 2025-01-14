Czech National Bank Acquires 762 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,278.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,280.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,305.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,017.80 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock worth $76,252,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

