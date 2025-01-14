Czech National Bank Acquires 9,892 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,479,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $58,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,250,000 after acquiring an additional 897,061 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

