Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $233.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

