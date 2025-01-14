Czech National Bank Buys 2,819 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

TT opened at $376.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.63 and its 200-day moving average is $372.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.